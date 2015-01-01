|
Citation
Keynejad RC, Bitew T, Mulushoa A, Howard LM, Hanlon C. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth 2023; 23(1): e78.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36709257
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Mental health conditions are common during the perinatal period and associated with maternal, foetal, and neonatal morbidity and mortality. There is an established bidirectional relationship between mental health conditions and intimate partner violence (IPV), including during and after pregnancy. Mean lifetime prevalence of physical, sexual or emotional IPV exposure among women in rural Ethiopia is estimated to be 61% and may be even higher during the perinatal period. We aimed to explore the perspectives of women and antenatal care (ANC) health workers on the relationship between all types of IPV and perinatal mental health, to inform the adaptation of a psychological intervention for pregnant women experiencing IPV in rural Ethiopia.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Pregnancy; Interviews; Intimate partner violence; Ethiopia; Qualitative; Domestic violence; Antenatal care; Perinatal depression; Perinatal mental health