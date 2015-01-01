|
Winding TN, Nielsen ML, Grytnes R. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e186.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36707825
BACKGROUND: Adolescence is a key-developmental stage for physical, neurological, psychological, and social changes. In this developmental stage, a large number of people struggle with mental health problems like stress, anxiety, or depression. Psychological vulnerability in adolescence has previously been found to be negatively related to future low labour market participation. However, studies are lacking that investigate the impact of stress during adolescence on labour market participation in early adulthood using register data. The aim of this prospective study was therefore to examine the association between perceived stress during adolescence and labour market participation in young men and women in early adulthood.
Language: en
Cohort study; Adolescence; Labour market participation; Life course epidemiology; Perceived stress