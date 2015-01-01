SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cain DC, Parker P. BMJ Mil. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/military-2022-002261

PMID

36702522

Abstract

Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture is a common injury that affects young, active individuals, normally managed with reconstruction in this age group. Current UK Armed Forces policy precludes prospective applicants from joining with an anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR). This isdue to the perceived risk of premature osteoarthritis (OA), graft rupture or clinical failure, all of which could make the service person medically non-deployable.The most recent evidence shows that an ACL rupture without associated significant meniscal or osteochondral defect has a similar likelihood of developing OA as to that of the uninjured knee after reconstruction at 20 years postoperatively.Applicants should be considered for service following an ACL rupture without significant concurrent meniscal or osteochondral defect who have undergone ACLR and 18 months of rehabilitation. We recommend these applicants to be graded P2 Medically Fully Deployable (MFD) as per the Joint Service Publication (JSP) guidance for service personnel who undergo ACLR.


Language: en

Keywords

Knee; ORTHOPAEDIC & TRAUMA SURGERY; Health policy; OCCUPATIONAL & INDUSTRIAL MEDICINE; Rehabilitation medicine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print