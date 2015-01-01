|
Citation
|
Turner I, Shah M. Br. Dent. J. 2023; 234(2): e74.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, British Dental Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36707557
|
Abstract
|
Sir, since the double cohort study published in the BDJ,1 we report a further increase in the number of outpatient trauma cases presenting to the Oral and Maxillofacial Department (OMFS) following collisions involving e-scooters. The majority of e-scooter rentals in our patient cohort were for leisure and social use, with a significant proportion of patients disclosing that they were not wearing a helmet with some also allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Language: en