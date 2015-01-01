Abstract

Sir, since the double cohort study published in the BDJ,1 we report a further increase in the number of outpatient trauma cases presenting to the Oral and Maxillofacial Department (OMFS) following collisions involving e-scooters. The majority of e-scooter rentals in our patient cohort were for leisure and social use, with a significant proportion of patients disclosing that they were not wearing a helmet with some also allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.



As reported in the Department of Transport National Statistics (DTNS) factsheet, in 2021 there were 1,352 collisions involving e-scooters compared to 460 in 2020, with 1,434 compared to 484 casualties, respectively.2 The Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS) published a report proposing that if the government legalises private use of e-scooters, helmet wearing should be mandatory and drink driving, dangerous or careless riding should be prohibited.3 Computational modelling of e-scooters compared to pedal cyclists found a similarity in the speed of impact between the riders' heads and ground with 40% of impacts with e-scooters to the face. However, the number or severity of facial fractures caused by e-scooter collisions has not been recorded by DTNS...

