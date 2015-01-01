Abstract

OBJECTIVE Birmingham City Council commenced electric scooter (e-scooter) trials in September 2020 as part of the wider UK effort to introduce e-scooters as an alternative method of transport. We aimed to review and evaluate maxillofacial injuries in the initial trial period of one year and comment on the safety implications.



METHOD The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is a Level 1 Major Trauma Centre and the hub for maxillofacial services in Birmingham, UK. A single-centre retrospective study captured patients who sustained e-scooter-related facial injuries in the Birmingham e-scooter trial period from September 2020 to September 2021.



RESULTS A total of 29 patients were identified as having facial injuries. Of those patients: 59% (n = 17) were men and aged under 30; 43% (n = 18) of all injuries recorded involved hard tissue; and 41% (n = 12) were recorded to be under the influence of alcohol or cannabis. The non-use of helmets was recorded in 34% (n = 10) of patients. Additionally, 20 patients were managed operatively and 100% of patients (n = 12) that were under the influence of drugs or alcohol required operative management.



CONCLUSION With the introduction of these trials, it is shown that facial injuries represent a sizeable proportion of all injuries. E-scooters have significant safety issues. Our study may influence legislation to account for improvements in users' compliance with safety measures and enforcement of those using e-scooters illegally. Legislation regarding the future of e-scooters is expected in the coming year as outlined in the 2022 Queen's Speech.

