Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The role of reverse shock index multiplied Glasgow coma scale (rSIG) in patients post-trauma with traumatic brain injury (TBI) has not yet been defined well. Our study aimed to investigate the predictive performance of rSIG according to age group.



METHOD: This is a prospective multi-national and multi-center cohort study using Pan-Asian Trauma Outcome Study registry in Asian-Pacific, conducted on patients post-trauma who visited participating hospitals. The main exposure was low rSIG measured at emergency department. The main outcome was in-hospital mortality. We performed multilevel logistic regression analysis to estimate the association low rSIG and study outcomes. Interaction analysis between rSIG and age group were also conducted.



RESULTS: Low rSIG was significantly associated with an increase in in-hospital mortality in patients post-trauma with and without TBI (aOR (95% CI): 1.49 (1.04-2.13) and 1.71 (1.16-2.53), respectively). The ORs for in-hospital mortality differed according to the age group in patients post-trauma with TBI (1.72 (1.44-1.94) for the young group and 1.13 (1.07-1.52) for the old group; p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Low rSIG is associated with an increase in in-hospital mortality in adult patients post-trauma. However, in patients with TBI, the prediction of mortality is significantly better in younger patient group.

