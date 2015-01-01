SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jung E, Ryu HH, Heo BG. Brain Inj. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02699052.2023.2168301

36703294

OBJECTIVE: The role of reverse shock index multiplied Glasgow coma scale (rSIG) in patients post-trauma with traumatic brain injury (TBI) has not yet been defined well. Our study aimed to investigate the predictive performance of rSIG according to age group.

METHOD: This is a prospective multi-national and multi-center cohort study using Pan-Asian Trauma Outcome Study registry in Asian-Pacific, conducted on patients post-trauma who visited participating hospitals. The main exposure was low rSIG measured at emergency department. The main outcome was in-hospital mortality. We performed multilevel logistic regression analysis to estimate the association low rSIG and study outcomes. Interaction analysis between rSIG and age group were also conducted.

RESULTS: Low rSIG was significantly associated with an increase in in-hospital mortality in patients post-trauma with and without TBI (aOR (95% CI): 1.49 (1.04-2.13) and 1.71 (1.16-2.53), respectively). The ORs for in-hospital mortality differed according to the age group in patients post-trauma with TBI (1.72 (1.44-1.94) for the young group and 1.13 (1.07-1.52) for the old group; p < 0.05).

CONCLUSION: Low rSIG is associated with an increase in in-hospital mortality in adult patients post-trauma. However, in patients with TBI, the prediction of mortality is significantly better in younger patient group.


Language: en

trauma; outcome; Shock index

