Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Children are particularly vulnerable to scald injuries, and hot beverages/foods are often implicated in this subset of pediatric burns. Burns from instant noodles are common and thus an attractive target for burn prevention. The purpose of this study is to characterize the frequency, demographics, outcomes, and circumstances of pediatric instant noodle burns to guide future educational and prevention efforts.



METHODS: This is a retrospective review of all pediatric patients (<18 years) admitted to the University of Chicago Burn Center with a diagnosis of scald injury between 2010 and 2020. Burns caused by instant noodles were identified and compared to all other scald burns over this period.



RESULTS: Among 790 pediatric scald burns, 245 (31.0 %) were attributed to instant noodles. Compared to other scalds, patients with instant noodle burns were older (5.4 vs. 3.8 years, p < 0.001), equally likely to be male (51 % vs. 54 %, p = 0.488), and more likely to be Black/African American (90.6 % vs. 75.2 %, p < 0.001). Patients with instant noodle burns lived in zip codes with a lower average childhood opportunity index score (9.9 vs. 14.6, p < 0.001). In terms of circumstances, children with instant noodle burns were more likely to be unsupervised at the time of injury (37 % vs 21 %, p < 0.001). Instant noodle burns were smaller (3.6 % total body surface area (TBSA) vs. 5.8 % TBSA, p < 0.001) and less likely to require operative intervention (29 % vs. 41 %, p < 0.001). Instant noodle burns had a shorter length of stay (4.2 days vs. 6.4 days, p < 0.001), but similar adjusted length of stay (1.7 days/%TBSA vs. 1.5 days/%TBSA, p = 0.18) and experienced similar complication rates (10 % vs. 15 %, p = 0.06).



CONCLUSION: Instant noodle burns comprised nearly one-third of all pediatric scald burn admissions at our institution, a higher proportion than previously reported. While less severe than other scald burns in this series, instant noodles injuries still demonstrated a need for hospitalization and operative intervention. Instant noodle burns disproportionately affected Black/African American patients, as well as from neighborhoods with lower socioeconomic status. These findings suggest that focused burn prevention efforts may be successful at reducing the incidence of these common, but serious injuries.

