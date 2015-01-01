Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although child maltreatment (CM) experiences are recognized risk factors for nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), the mechanisms underlying this relationship remain unclear. The purpose of this study was to examine whether difficulty in emotion regulation (DER) and depressive symptoms mediate the relationship between child maltreatment experiences and NSSI severity, adjusting for demographic variables.



METHODS: The participants were 224 adolescent inpatients recruited from a hospital in China (mean age 15.30 years, SD = 1.83; 78.6% females). Study measures included the Clinician-Rated Severity of Nonsuicidal Self-Injury (CRSNSSI), Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ-SF), Difficulties in Emotion Regulation Scale (DERS), and Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9). The hypothesized chain mediation model was tested using the structural equation model.



RESULTS: A total of 146 (65.18%) adolescents reported engaging in NSSI during the past 12 months, and 103 (45.98%) participants met the DSM-5 diagnostic criteria for NSSI. Emotional neglect (48.1%) and emotional abuse (46.1%) had the highest prevalence, followed by physical neglect (43.1%) and physical abuse (24.1%), whereas sexual abuse (12.5%) was the least prevalent form of CM. Separately, both DER and depressive symptoms significantly mediated the association between CM and NSSI, with DER being the strongest mediator, with an indirect effect of 49.40% (p = 0.014). At the same time, we also proved a potential chain-mediated pathway of DER and depression in the relationship between CM and NSSI.



CONCLUSION: Child maltreatment seems to play a role in the aetiology of NSSI. DER and depressive symptoms both have a mediating role in the relationship between CM and NSSI. Importantly, DER seems to be a mediator with a stronger indirect effect compared to depressive symptoms.

