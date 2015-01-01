|
Abe K, Momo K, Oto Y, Kida M, Iwakiri T, Tanaka K, Sasaki T. Clin. Case Rep. 2023; 11(1): e6748.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
36698524
The negative effects of anticoagulants are well-known in patients with renal impairment, drug-drug interaction, lower physical conditions, and multiple comorbidities. We highlight that even in patients with controllable multiple risks for rivaroxaban use, add-on inevitable risks will lead to negative effects greater than those expected.
Language: en
drug–drug interaction; erythromycin; renal dysfunction; rivaroxaban