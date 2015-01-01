SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Chen S, Li X, Fang P, Sun G, Zhao L. Cogn. Neurodyn. 2023; 17(1): 293-299.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11571-022-09800-7

PMID

36704638

PMCID

PMC9871102

Abstract

The aim of the present study was to investigate whether affective video can elicit ERPs related to emotional processing. Compared with neutral video clips, violent video clips elicited delayed but amplitude-similar N1 component. The most conspicuous finding was enhanced EPN and LPP components for violent than neutral video clips. These data indicate the possibility of using affective video as stimulus to elicit ERPs and provide new evidence for processing affective stimuli, using real-life video clips with better ecological validity.


Language: en

Keywords

Video; Affective processing; EPN; ERPs; LPP

