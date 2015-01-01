SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Luppi AI, Vohryzek J, Kringelbach ML, Mediano PAM, Craig MM, Adapa R, Carhart-Harris RL, Roseman L, Pappas I, Peattie ARD, Manktelow AE, Sahakian BJ, Finoia P, Williams GB, Allanson J, Pickard JD, Menon DK, Atasoy S, Stamatakis EA. Commun. Biol. 2023; 6(1): e117.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - Nature)

DOI

10.1038/s42003-023-04474-1

PMID

36709401

Abstract

A central question in neuroscience is how consciousness arises from the dynamic interplay of brain structure and function. Here we decompose functional MRI signals from pathological and pharmacologically-induced perturbations of consciousness into distributed patterns of structure-function dependence across scales: the harmonic modes of the human structural connectome. We show that structure-function coupling is a generalisable indicator of consciousness that is under bi-directional neuromodulatory control. We find increased structure-function coupling across scales during loss of consciousness, whether due to anaesthesia or brain injury, capable of discriminating between behaviourally indistinguishable sub-categories of brain-injured patients, tracking the presence of covert consciousness. The opposite harmonic signature characterises the altered state induced by LSD or ketamine, reflecting psychedelic-induced decoupling of brain function from structure and correlating with physiological and subjective scores. Overall, connectome harmonic decomposition reveals how neuromodulation and the network architecture of the human connectome jointly shape consciousness and distributed functional activation across scales.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print