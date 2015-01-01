Abstract

To study the characteristics of attention lapses, a metronome response task and experience sampling were employed while recording fMRI data. Thought prompts queried several attention states (on-task, task-related interference, off-task, inattention). Off-task thoughts were probed on whether they arose in a spontaneous or constrained (i.e., directed) manner. Increased fMRI activation was observed in the default mode network during off-task thought and in subregions of the anterior cingulate cortex and inferior frontal gyrus during inattention. Activation also increased in the left hippocampus during constrained thoughts. Functional connectivity increased between the left superior temporal sulcus and right temporoparietal junction for constrained compared to spontaneous thoughts. Overall, behavioral results indicated a monotonic increase in performance variability from on-task to inattention. However, subtle but consistent differences were observed between self-reported attention state and performance.



RESULTS are discussed from perspectives of mind wandering frameworks, the function of brain networks, and the role of engagement in off-task thought.

Language: en