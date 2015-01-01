|
Arora K, Vats V, Kaushik N, Deepanshu, Vaishali, Arora DM, Yogesh, Vashisht E, Singh G, Verma PK. Curr. Neuropharmacol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Bentham Science Publishers)
PMID
36703580
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a worldwide problem. Almost about sixty-nine million people sustain TBI each year all over the world. Repetitive TBI linked with increased risk of neurodegenerative disorder such as Parkinson, Alzheimer, traumatic encephalopathy. TBI is characterized by primary and secondary injury and exerts a severe impact on cognitive, behavioral, psychological and other health problem. There were various proposed mechanism to understand complex pathophysiology of TBI but still there is a need to explore more about TBI pathophysiology. There are drugs present for the treatment of TBI in the market but there is still need of more drugs to develop for better and effective treatment of TBI,because no single drug is available which reduces the further progression of this injury.
Language: en
Pathophysiology; Traumatic Brain Injury; Inflammation; Glucose Metabolism; Medicinal Herbal Plants; Neurodegenerative disorder; Oxidative Stress