Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a worldwide problem. Almost about sixty-nine million people sustain TBI each year all over the world. Repetitive TBI linked with increased risk of neurodegenerative disorder such as Parkinson, Alzheimer, traumatic encephalopathy. TBI is characterized by primary and secondary injury and exerts a severe impact on cognitive, behavioral, psychological and other health problem. There were various proposed mechanism to understand complex pathophysiology of TBI but still there is a need to explore more about TBI pathophysiology. There are drugs present for the treatment of TBI in the market but there is still need of more drugs to develop for better and effective treatment of TBI,because no single drug is available which reduces the further progression of this injury.



OBJECTIVE: The main aim and objective of structuring this manuscript is to design, develop and gather detailed data regarding about the pathophysiology of TBI and role of medicinal plants in its treatment.



METHOD: This study is a systematic review conducted between January 1995 to June 2021 in which a consultation of scientific articles from indexed periodicals was carried out in Science Direct, United States National Library of Medicine (Pubmed), Google Scholar, Elsvier, Springer and Bentham.



RESULTS: A total of 54 studies were analyzed, on the basis of literature survey in the research area of TBI.



CONCLUSION: Recent studies have shown the potential of medicinal plants and their chemical constituents against TBI therefore, this review targets the detailed information about the pathophysiology of TBI and role of medicinal plants in its treatment.

