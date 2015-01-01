Abstract

BACKGROUND: While mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) has an estimated worldwide incidence of over 60 million per year, long term persistent post-concussion symptoms (PPCS) are increasingly recognized as being predicted by psychosocial variables. Patients at risk for PPCS may be amenable to closer follow up in order to treat modifiable symptoms and prevent chronicity. In this regard, similarities seem to exist with psychosocial risk factors for chronicity in other health-related conditions. However, as opposed to other conditions, no screening instruments exist for mTBI.



METHODS: A systematic search of the literature on psychological and psychiatric predictors of long term symptoms in mTBI was performed by two independent reviewers using PubMed, Embase and Web of Science.



RESULTS: Fifty papers were included in the systematic analysis. Anxiety, depressive symptoms and emotional distress early after injury predict PPCS burden and functional outcome up to one year after injury. In addition, coping styles and pre-injury psychiatric disorders and mental health also correlate with PPCS burden and functional outcome.. Associations between PPCS and personality and beliefs were reported, but these effects were either small or evidence was limited.



CONCLUSION: Early psychological and psychiatric factors may negatively interact with recovery potential to increase the risk of chronicity of PPCS burden after mTBI. This opens opportunities for research on screening tools and early intervention in patients at risk.

