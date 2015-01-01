|
de Neeling M, Liessens D, Depreitere B. Eur. J. Neurol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36708085
BACKGROUND: While mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) has an estimated worldwide incidence of over 60 million per year, long term persistent post-concussion symptoms (PPCS) are increasingly recognized as being predicted by psychosocial variables. Patients at risk for PPCS may be amenable to closer follow up in order to treat modifiable symptoms and prevent chronicity. In this regard, similarities seem to exist with psychosocial risk factors for chronicity in other health-related conditions. However, as opposed to other conditions, no screening instruments exist for mTBI.
concussion; depression; anxiety; mild traumatic brain injury; post-concussion syndrome