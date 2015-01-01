|
Wiedenmann T, Held S, Rappelt L, Grauduszus M, Spickermann S, Donath L. Eur. Rev. Aging Phys. Activ. 2023; 20(1): e1.
BACKGROUND: Traditional meta-analyses with pairwise direct comparison revealed that a variety of exercise-based training interventions can prevent falls in community-dwelling older adults. This network meta-analysis adds value by comparing and ranking different exercise training strategies based on their effects on fall risk reductions determined by analysis of direct and indirect comparisons.
Training; Balance; Elderly; Fall prevention; Seniors; Strength