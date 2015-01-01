Abstract

Increased suicidality after antiepileptic drug (AED) treatment remains controversial. This study aimed to investigate the occurrence of suicide-related events (SREs) in Japan. SREs signals with AEDs used orally were evaluated by calculating reporting odds ratios (RORs) and information components (ICs) using the Japanese Adverse Drug Event Report (JADER) database from April 2004 to December 2021. Additionally, factors affecting the occurrence of SREs and time-to-onset from the initial AED treatment were analyzed. Of 22 AEDs, 12 (perampanel hydrate, nitrazepam, levetiracetam, clonazepam, clobazam, sodium valproate, phenobarbital, lamotrigine, lacosamide, gabapentin, zonisamide, and carbamazepine) showed signals of SREs. Patients in their 20 and 30 s, female sex, and concomitant use of multiple AEDs affected the occurrence of SREs. In six AEDs, the median time-to-onset of SREs in patients taking all AEDs was <100 days. The pharmacovigilance approach revealed that several AEDs displayed suicidality signals. Female patients, those in their 20 and 30 s, undergoing combination therapy with ≥2 AEDs, and patients early (<100 days from the initial treatment) in the course of AED therapy should be cautioned about SREs.

