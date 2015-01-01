|
Citation
|
Skřivánková P, Páv M, Faberová K, Perkins D, Boukalová H, Adam D, Mazouchová A, Gillernová I, Anders M, Kitzlerova E. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e1067450.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36704730
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adolescents are most at risk of engaging in violent interaction. Targeting violence risk and protective factors is essential for correctly understanding and assessing their role in potential violence. We aimed to use the Structured Assessment of Violence Risk in Youth (SAVRY) tool within the sample of adolescents to capture violence risk and protective factors and personality variables related to risk and protective factors. We further aimed to identify which violence risk and protective factors were positively or negatively related to violence within personal history and if any personality traits are typical for violent and non-violent adolescents. Identifying broader or underlying constructs within the SAVRY tool factor analysis can enable appropriate therapeutic targeting.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence risk assessment; factor analysis; high school personality questionnaire (HSPQ); juvenile offender; protective factor; Structured Assessment of Violence Risk in Youth (SAVRY)