Citation
Li Y, Xiao X, Zhou Y, Su X, Wang H. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e1066781.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
36699888
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Men who have sex with men (MSM) living with HIV suffer from psychosocial pressures and marginalization as a result of being HIV-positive and belonging to a sexual minority group, and self-injury or suicidal ideation are prevalent among this group. Studies have found that both perceived self-stigma and altered executive function is related to self-injury or suicidal ideation. However, the combined contribution of self-stigma and executive function to self-injury or suicidal ideation remains unclear, especially in MSM living with HIV. Therefore, this study is conducted to explore the mechanism of self-injury or suicidal ideation by hypothesizing that executive function plays a mediating role in the relationship between self-stigma and self-injury or suicidal ideation.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Humans; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Suicidal Ideation; HIV; *HIV Infections/psychology; *Sexual and Gender Minorities; executive function; Executive Function; Homosexuality, Male/psychology; men who have sex with men; self-injury or suicidal ideation; self-stigma