Abstract

Among the many risk factors involved in the onset of a suicidal crisis is a history of psychic trauma, which in elderly, can be recent, old, or delayed (current expression of an old trauma). The links between traumatic experiences and psychological vulnerability are demonstrated and the correlations between Post-Traumatic Stress Episode (PTSD) and suicide risk are also well supported. Nevertheless, it seemed through our clinical experience, that the assessment in suicidal elderly people of traumatic experiences, de novo, old and delayed, was not systematic compared to other risks factors such as depression. A questionnaire was distributed to health professionals about how they assessed the main risk factors associated with suicide among the elderly on a 6-point Likert scale ranging from "Never" to "Systematically". Questions also concerned their previous training in psychotrauma, their training needs and their feeling of being able to explore this traumatic history in their clinical interviews. One-hundred-and-fifty-six complete questionnaires were analyzed. Medical physicians (33%), nurses (38%), psychologists (17%) - mostly women (69%), with a median age of 42 years and a median professional experience of 13 years - participated in this study. The results show that when faced with an elderly person in a suicidal crisis, depression is not systematically sought (67%). Of those who rate depression, only 64% look for recent traumatic events, 38% for old ones, and 33% for delayed expressions. Few of them have been trained in psychotrauma (25%) but 90.3% feel the need to be trained. Sixty percent of them feel able to explore this theme. To conclude, to have more precise data on the prevalence of PTSD in elderly people in suicidal crisis, on the impact of traumatic events on the life trajectories of these individuals and to improve their care, the professionals who meet them must be trained in this topic.



===



Les antécédents traumatiques sont des facteurs de risque impliqués dans la crise suicidaire à tous âges. Un questionnaire diffusé auprès de professionnels de santé a exploré leurs connaissances des facteurs de risque associés au suicide chez les aînés, incluant les expériences traumatiques. Des questions concernaient leurs formations antérieures au psychotraumatisme, les besoins en formation, le sentiment d'être en capacité d'explorer ces antécédents traumatiques dans leurs entretiens. Des médecins (33 %), infirmiers (38 %), psychologues (17 %), majoritairement femmes (69 %), avec un âge médian de 42 ans et 13 ans d'expérience professionnelle ont participé à cette étude. Les résultats montrent que la dépression n'est pas recherchée systématiquement (67 %). Parmi les professionnels qui l'ont évalué systématiquement, seuls 64 % ont recherché les événements traumatiques récents, 38 % les anciens et 33 % les expressions retardées. Peu ont été formés au psychotraumatisme (25 %). Ils sont 90,3 % à ressentir le besoin d'être formés. Soixante pour cent se sentaient en capacité d'aller explorer cette thématique. Pour conclure, pour avoir des données plus précises sur la prévalence des ESPT chez les personnes âgées, sur l'impact des événements traumatiques dans leurs trajectoires de vie et améliorer leurs prises en soin, il faut que les professionnels qui les rencontrent soient formés à cette thématique.

Language: fr