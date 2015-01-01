Abstract

BACKGROUND: The criminalization of sex work and drug use creates unequal power dynamics easily exploited by police. Women who exchange sex (WES) in settings around the globe have reported coerced sex and sexual assault by police, and some have reported police as paying clients. Little research has examined nuances underlying WES's sexual interactions with police.



METHODS: A cohort of cisgender WES (N = 308) was recruited through targeted sampling in Baltimore, Maryland and completed a structured survey every 6 months for 18 months. Follow-up surveys included detailed questions about recent sexual encounters with police. In bivariate and multivariate models using generalized estimating equations to account for intra-person correlation, we examined correlates of reporting recent sex with police over time.



RESULTS: One-third reported recent sex with police at any study visit. At each time point, about 90% of women who reported sex with police reported any uniformed or non-uniformed police had paid for sex. Between 72 and 85% had been solicited for paid sex by uniformed police. Between 41 and 50% of women who reported recent sex with police indicated they had done so because they feared arrest otherwise; one-third were directly pressured for sex by police to avoid arrest or trouble. In the final adjusted model, severe food insecurity [adjusted odds ratio (aOR) = 2.05; 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.13-3.71], Black race (vs. white, non-Hispanic; aOR = 1.90; 95% CI 1.13-3.17), recent arrest (aOR = 1.51; 95% CI 1.01-2.27), nonfatal overdose (aOR = 1.94; 95% CI 1.24-3.01), and client- or non-paying intimate partner-perpetrated violence (aOR = 2.46; 95% CI 1.63-3.71) were significantly independently associated with recent sex with police.



CONCLUSIONS: Sexual encounters between WES and police in Baltimore are common and often coerced to avoid arrest in a setting where both drug use and sex work are criminalized. Recent sex with police was more prevalent among WES who were racially marginalized, highly structurally vulnerable, and/or at high risk for drug overdose-and therefore subject to the dual-criminalization of sex work and drug use. This indicates deep power imbalances and their exploitation by police as the root of such sexual encounters and adds to the evidence regarding the need for decriminalization to support the health and wellbeing of WES.

Language: en