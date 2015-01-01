Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Translational Science Benefit Model (TSBM) was developed to broadly capture systematic measures of health and societal benefits from scientific research, beyond traditional outcome measures. We aimed to develop a systematic process for the application of the TSBM and to then provide an example of a novel application of the TSBM to an ongoing Return-to-Learn (RTL) after youth concussion project involving partnerships with community stakeholders.



METHODS: We invited investigators, project advisory board, and participants of the RTL project to participate in a modified Delphi process. We first generated a list of potential translational benefits using the indicators of the TSBM as guideposts. We then prioritized the benefits on an adapted Eisenhower matrix.



RESULTS: We invited 35 concussion care or research experts to participate, yielding 20 ranked translational benefits. Six of these recommendations were ranked high priority, six were regarded as investments, and eight were ranked as either low yield or low priority.



DISCUSSION: This study found that activities such as education and training of stakeholders, development of policy and consensus statements, and innovation in dissemination, were perceived as higher priority than other activities. Our approach using a modified Delphi process and incorporating the TSBM can be replicated to generate and prioritize potential benefits to society from research studies.

Language: en