Abstract

BACKGROUND: Limited evidence has examined the association between balance and mobility measures with risk of fall.



AIM: To determine the prevalence and balance measures associated with falls and fear of falling among community adults aged 50 years and older.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included community-dwelling adults aged ≥ 50 years, living in Saudi Arabia. The participants were asked to report any history of falls in the past 12 months and fear of falling using the Falls Efficacy Scale (FES-I). Balance/mobility measures included the Timed Up and Go (TUG) test, Functional Reach Test (FRT), 10-m walk test (10-MWT), 6-min walk test (6-MWT), and Five Times Sit-to-Stand Test (5XSST).



RESULTS: Two hundred and six participants, including 96 women, were included. The prevalence of falls was 12.6%, and the 5XSST was the only balance measure significantly associated with falls (OR 1.17, 95% CI [1.03, 1.33], p = 0.019) with a cutoff score of 13.93 s or more, a sensitivity of 0.73, and a specificity of 0.58. An increase in 5XSST time was associated with an increase in FES-I score, while a decrease in other balance measures (10-MWT, TUG, FRT, and 6-MWT) was associated with an increase in FES-I scores.



CONCLUSION: Adults living in Saudi Arabia had a low prevalence of falls. The 5XSST was the only significant balance/mobility measure that distinguished fallers from non-fallers.

Language: en