Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide prevention is limited by the frequent non-planned or impulsive nature of suicidal behavior. For instance, 25-62 % of suicide attempts, occur within 30 min of the onset of suicidal ideation. We aimed to examine frontal brain activity in depressed patients following a suicide attempt and its relationship with the duration of the suicidal process.



METHODS: We recruited 35 adult patients within three days of a suicide attempt of at least moderate lethality. Duration of the suicidal process was recorded in a semi-structured interview, including suicide contemplation (time from onset of suicidal ideation to decision to kill oneself) and suicide action intervals (time from the decision to kill oneself to suicide attempt). Resting state EEG data from AF7, AF8, TP9 and TP10 leads was collected with a portable MUSE 2 headband system. The average frequency values throughout a 5-minute portable EEG recording were extracted for delta (1-4 Hz), theta (4-8 Hz), alpha (8-13 Hz), and beta (13-30 Hz) waves.



RESULTS: Delta (r = 0.450, p = 0.021) and theta power (r = 0.395, p = 0.044) were positively correlated with the duration of the suicide action interval. There were no significant correlations of the suicide contemplation interval with clinical or EEG measures. Patients with suicide action interval shorter than 30 min showed lower delta power (U = 113, p = 0.049) compared with those with longer duration.



CONCLUSIONS: Lower theta and delta activity may reflect hindered cognitive control and inhibition in impulsive suicide attempters. Portable EEG may provide a valuable tool for clinical research and in the management of acutely suicidal patients.

