Citation
Salinas A, Crenshaw JT, Gilder RE, Gray G. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36701422
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Primary care providers are qualified to treat, diagnose, and manage common mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Anxiety and depression are common among college age students, with the average age of onset occurring in one's late teens to early 20s. Screening tools are commonly used to recognize patients who may be at risk for anxiety and depression.
Keywords
Anxiety; depression; college students; anxiety screening; depression screening; screening tools