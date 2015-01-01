Abstract

The rate of college student mental health difficulties has been climbing, leading to overburdened college counseling centers. We propose the Holistic Prevention & Intervention Model (HPIM) as one solution in which campus and community resources work collaboratively to support students experiencing psychological distress and alleviate clinical demands. The HPIM moves from autonomous solutions to organizational-based strategies on a continuum of proactive to reactive interventions. We discuss how this model can be tailored and implemented for college campuses across the United States, including examining the resources available to the campus, the overall campus culture, and college demographics that affect risk and protective factors.

