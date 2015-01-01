Abstract

Athletic identity is a psychological factor of concern for athletes following a sport-related concussion (SRC). The integrated model of response to sport injury includes athletic identity as a psychological factor within its model but it has often been overlooked as a consideration impacting outcomes of SRC. This review applied the integrated model of response to sport injury to the current available evidence about the negative consequences of a stronger athletic identity on health outcomes after SRC. Theory-based research recommendations will be provided to facilitate research in this area. Recommendations for athletic training clinical practice to assess and consider athletic identity as part of routine clinical care for those following SRC will also be discussed.

