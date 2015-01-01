|
Xiang X, Wang X, Li J. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36705088
Parents play a key role in child CSA prevention, but the mechanisms underlying the intergenerational knowledge transmission are not fully understood. This study explores the role of two parenting practices - parent-child communication and parent's protective behavior - as mediating factors in the relation between parents' knowledge and their children's knowledge and skills. Four hundred and ten dyads of early adolescents and their mother or father from rural China participated in the study. Parents were surveyed on their knowledge, protective behaviors, and parent-child communication regarding CSA, while children answered questions on relevant knowledge and skills.
Language: en
protection; China; Child sexual abuse prevention; knowledge; parent-child communication; skill