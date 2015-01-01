Abstract

Parents play a key role in child CSA prevention, but the mechanisms underlying the intergenerational knowledge transmission are not fully understood. This study explores the role of two parenting practices - parent-child communication and parent's protective behavior - as mediating factors in the relation between parents' knowledge and their children's knowledge and skills. Four hundred and ten dyads of early adolescents and their mother or father from rural China participated in the study. Parents were surveyed on their knowledge, protective behaviors, and parent-child communication regarding CSA, while children answered questions on relevant knowledge and skills.



RESULTS revealed that parental knowledge was positively and significantly related to communication and protective behavior, protective behavior was positively related to children's knowledge and skills, but the coefficient between communication and children's knowledge and skills was insignificant. The findings highlight direct parental protection as one of the most important mechanism for intergenerational knowledge transmission.

Language: en