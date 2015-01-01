Abstract

AIM: Motorcycle accidents are the most predominant type of road traffic injuries in India. This prospective study aimed to evaluate the patterns of maxillofacial injuries in the three types of helmeted and non-helmeted individuals.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: All the patients reporting to the maxillofacial trauma unit of Sanjay Gandhi hospital with maxillofacial injuries were considered. The patients were analyzed for helmet wearing status, type of helmet worn-full-face, open-face and half-helmet, strap and visor fixation status, fit of the helmet, ownership of the helmet, helmet standardization, obeying traffic rules, alcohol consumption status, speed of the vehicle, volume of the engine, licensure of the driver, hard- and soft-tissue maxillofacial injuries were recorded.



RESULTS: A total of 741 patients participated in the study for a period of 10 months, majority being males and of a mean age of 31 years. Most common injuries to the face in the open- and half-helmet group were lacerations of the chin and mandibular fractures. Patients who wore ISI standard full-face helmets with strap and visor fixed experienced least injuries to the face.



CONCLUSION: This study concluded that out of the three commonly used helmets, half-helmets provided the least protection against maxillofacial injuries during a crash, followed by the open-face helmets. The highest protection was provided by the full-face helmets with ISI standardization when secured properly with strap and visor.

Language: en