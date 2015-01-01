|
Citation
Abhinandan Patel KN, Sneha TR, Reddy KR, Girish G, Nikhila G. J. Maxillofac. Oral Surg. 2023; 22(1): 18-24.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36703678
PMCID
Abstract
AIM: Motorcycle accidents are the most predominant type of road traffic injuries in India. This prospective study aimed to evaluate the patterns of maxillofacial injuries in the three types of helmeted and non-helmeted individuals.
Language: en
Keywords
Motorcycle; Helmet fixation; Helmet law; Helmet type; Maxillofacial injuries