Abstract

A 5-year-old Caucasian male with a history nonaccidental injury (NAI) at age 1 presented with new onset no light perception in the left eye due to a closed funnel retinal detachment. The right eye showed optic nerve pallor, peripheral vascular attenuation, and leakage. Optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) revealed significant parafoveal attenuation of the superficial vascular plexus, intermediate capillary plexus, and the deep capillary plexus. This correlated with inner and middle retinal layer thinning temporal to the fovea and preservation of the ellipsoid zone. The peripapillary vascular plexus was preserved. Laser photocoagulation was performed to the nonperfused peripheral retina and intravitreal bevacizumab was injected. OCTA may be used in patients with NAI to characterize macular ischemia changes. Attenuation of the superficial, intermediate, and deep capillary plexuses in our patient may represent chronic ischemic retinal changes that arise from traumatic injury to the vitreoretinal interface and inner retina in NAI.

Language: en