Abstract

The rectal foreign body is a rare presentation, often related to sexual gratification, sexual assault, or the result of ingestion and rarely accidental, and with rising incidence. We present a case of a 47-year-old heterosexual male with an alleged history of accidental insertion of a foreign body through the anus three days prior without peritonitis or obstipation. After investigations, the patient underwent a failed sigmoidoscopic removal followed by exploratory laparotomy, foreign body removal, and an uneventful post-operative period. It should be noted that early diagnosis and timely intervention are important to prevent complications in rectal foreign bodies. Assessment of the shape, size, nature, and location of the object through appropriate imaging is necessary. Exploratory laparotomy is inevitable in cases of failed manual extraction techniques and complicated cases.



KEYWORDS: case reports; foreign bodies; laparotomy; rectum; sigmoidoscopy.

