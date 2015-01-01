|
Bogati S, Bhatt N, Nepal S, Nepali P, Sharma SK. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2022; 60(256): 1066-1069.
(Copyright © 2022, Nepal Medical Association)
36705115
Snakebite is an important public health issue around the world. In Nepal, it affects a huge number of people mostly belonging to low-income households who are involved in agriculture. Although snakebite has a serious impact on the Terai population, a few studies suggest that snakebite also occurs frequently in hills and mountains. In the absence of sufficient studies related to snakebites in these geographical regions, it is tough to sketch a true picture and estimate the magnitude of snakebites in those areas. Because of this, the healthcare system is probably not prepared enough to handle the victims of snakebites. This demands a proper study of the burden of the issue in these regions and appropriate initiatives for addressing it.
Humans; Incidence; Family Characteristics; Nepal/epidemiology; *Snake Bites/epidemiology; Antivenins/therapeutic use