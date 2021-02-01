|
Citation
Bhusal S, Bhandari R, Dahal S, Niroula A, Basnet K, Chaudhary A, Pant S. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2022; 60(253): 766-769.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Nepal Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
36705124
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Organophosphates are potent cholinesterase inhibitors that when ingested in excessive amounts can be fatal. Organophosphorus poisoning has become an important clinical problem with increased mortality in the country from accidental or intentional ingestion of, or exposure to the pesticide. This study aimed to find out the prevalence of organophosphorus poisoning among patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Department of Internal Medicine in a tertiary care centre.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Tertiary Care Centers; *Organophosphate Poisoning/epidemiology; Acetylcholinesterase; Intensive Care Units; Nepal; organophosphorus poisoning; prevalence.