Citation
Atreya A, Kc A, Nepal S, Menezes RG, Khadka A, Shah P, Kandel RA. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2022; 60(255): 922-926.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Nepal Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
36705172
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Road traffic injuries are preventable yet one of the most neglected public health issues. Road traffic injuries not only impact the health of the victim but also cause financial burden to the entire family. This study aimed to find out the prevalence of road traffic injuries in patients visiting the Emergency Department in a tertiary care centre.
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; *Accidents, Traffic; Tertiary Care Centers; Emergency Service, Hospital; *Soft Tissue Injuries