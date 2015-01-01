Abstract

BACKGROUND: A socioeconomically disadvantaged childhood has been associated with elevated self-harm and violent criminality risks during adolescence and young adulthood. However, whether these risks are modified by a neighbourhood's socioeconomic profile is unclear. The aim of our study was to compare risks among disadvantaged young people residing in deprived areas versus risks among similarly disadvantaged individuals residing in affluent areas.



METHODS: We did a national cohort study, using Danish interlinked national registers, from which we delineated a longitudinal cohort of people born in Denmark between Jan 1, 1981, and Dec 31, 2001, with two Danish-born parents, who were alive and residing in the country when they were aged 15 years, who were followed up for a hospital-treated self-harm episode or violent crime conviction. A neighbourhood affluence indicator was derived based on nationwide income quartiles, with parental income and educational attainment indicating the socioeconomic position of each cohort member's family. Bayesian multilevel survival analyses were done to examine the moderating influences of neighbourhood affluence on associations between family socioeconomic position and sex-specific risks for the two adverse outcomes.



FINDINGS: 1 084 047 cohort members were followed up for 12·8 million person-years in aggregate. Individuals of a low socioeconomic position residing in deprived neighbourhoods had a higher incidence of both self-harm and violent criminality compared with equivalently disadvantaged peers residing in affluent areas. Women from a low-income background residing in affluent areas had, on average, 95 (highest density interval 76-118) fewer self-harm episodes and 25 (15-41) fewer violent crime convictions per 10 000 person-years compared with women of an equally low income residing in deprived areas, whereas men of a low income residing in affluent areas had 61 (39-81) fewer self-harm episodes and 88 (56-191) fewer violent crime convictions per 10 000 person-years than men of a low income residing in deprived areas.



INTERPRETATION: Even in a high-income European country with comprehensive social welfare and low levels of poverty and inequality, individuals residing in affluent neighbourhoods have lower risks of self-harm and violent criminality compared with individuals residing in deprived neighbourhoods. More research is needed to explore the potential of neighbourhood policies and interventions to reduce the harmful effects of growing up in socioeconomically deprived circumstances on later risk of self-harm and violent crime convictions. FUNDING: European Research Council, Lundbeck Foundation Initiative for Integrative Psychiatric Research, and BERTHA, the Danish Big Data Centre for Environment and Health funded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation Challenge Programme.

