Abstract

Sleep medications are a common treatment option for insomnia (1). Insufficient sleep is associated with many negative mental and physical health outcomes, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, depression, and an increased risk of injury (2). The prevalence of sleep difficulties and use of sleep medication has differed between men and women (3-5). This report uses 2020 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) data to describe the percentage of men and women who used medication for sleep, defined here as taking any medication to help fall or stay asleep most days or every day in the past 30 days, by selected sociodemographic characteristics.

Language: en