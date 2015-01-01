Abstract

BACKGROUND: People with chronic kidney disease (CKD) experience high levels of psychological distress, which is associated with higher mortality and adverse health outcomes. Little is known about the rates of a range of mental health difficulties or rates of suicide attempts in people with CKD.



METHODS: Individuals with CKD (N = 268; age range 18-94 years, M = 49.96), on haemodialysis (n = 79), peritoneal dialysis (n = 46), transplant recipients (n = 84) and who were not on renal replacement therapy (RRT) (n = 59) were recruited through the Irish Kidney Association social media pages and three Irish hospitals. Participants completed surveys to gather demographics and mental health histories, the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS) and the Short-form-12 to measure health-related quality of life (HRQoL).



RESULTS: 23.5% of participants self-reported they had received a mental health diagnosis, with depression (14.5%) and anxiety (14.2%) being the most common. 26.4% of participants had experienced suicidal ideation and 9.3% had attempted suicide. Using a clinical cut-off ≥8 on the HADS subscales, current levels of clinically significant anxiety and depression were 50.7% and 35.4%, respectively. Depression levels were slightly higher for those on haemodialysis compared to those with a transplant and those not on RRT. Depression, anxiety, and having a mental health diagnosis were all associated with lower HRQoL.



CONCLUSIONS: People with CKD in Ireland experience high levels of psychological distress, mental health difficulties, suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. The identification of and intervention for mental health difficulties in CKD should be prioritised in clinical care.

Language: en