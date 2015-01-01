Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to increase understanding of the process of nursing students at risk of completing suicide attempts that facilitates the transition from suicidal ideation to action. And The Central Bureau of Statistics, there were 812 suicide cases throughout Indonesia.



METHODS: The qualitative research involved 15 nursing students who were selected purposively. data collection in rural East Java Data were collected through semi-structured interviews and analyzed using the Colaizzi phenomenological method.



RESULTS: We identified six main themes; 1 (the dimension of individual history). 2 (socio-cultural dimension) describes the problems experienced by nursing students on campus and off campus. 3 (interpersonal dimension). 4 (intrapersonal dimension); Factors of family conflict, peer conflict, and psychiatric and/or medical disorders. 5 (emotional dimension). 6. (be a good listener).



CONCLUSION: The intrapersonal element is the most influential catalyst in the progression from suicidal ideation to action. As prospective targets for preventive interventions and practices with nursing students at risk of suicide, our findings suggest the need for specific measures addressing freshman recruitment during selection for faculty, emotional dysregulation, and feelings of invalidity and entrapment. Nursing students need intrapersonal training. Being a good listener for all students, lecturers and staff is important to create a support system for suicide prevention in the nursing environment.

