Flannery RB, Flannery GJ. Psychiatr. Q. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11126-022-10008-5

36705881

PMC9880918

Psychiatric patient assaults on staff are a worldwide occupational hazard for health care staff that results in medical injury, human suffering, and dollar cost expense. International research through 2000-2017 documented the continued frequency of these assaults and a continuing high risk for nursing personnel. This present paper reviewed the international published literature on staff victims of patient assaults during the next five-year period of 2017-2022. There were 39,034 assaults on 34,679 employee victims. The findings indicate that assaults on staff remain a serious worldwide issue as it has been since the 1990s and that nursing personnel continued to be at greater risk. Aggression management approaches, post-incident interventions, and an updated methodological inquiry are presented.


Assaults; International studies; Psychiatric patients; Staff victims

