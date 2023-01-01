Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study examined the mediating roles of gratitude and posttraumatic growth (PTG) in the association between self-compassion and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). It also analyzed the gender differences in the mediating effect among Chinese adolescents after an earthquake.



METHOD: This study assessed self-compassion, gratitude, PTG, and NSSI via self-report measures among 597 adolescents after earthquake.



RESULTS: In the entire sample, positive self-compassion (PSC) had a negative effect on NSSI, whereas negative self-compassion (NSC) had a positive effect on it. In addition, gratitude and PTG played significant mediating roles between self-compassion and NSSI. In the male group, the mediating roles of gratitude and PTG in the correlation between self-compassion and NSSI were significant. In the female group, only gratitude had a significant mediating effect between PSC and NSSI.



CONCLUSIONS: PSC was associated with low NSSI levels in adolescents, whereas NSC was associated with high NSSI levels. The mediating effects of gratitude and PTG on the relationship between self-compassion and NSSI were also different by gender. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en