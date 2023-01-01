Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and moral injury are receiving increasing empirical attention. The network approach offers a novel method to understand the association between such mental health constructs.



METHOD: The present study investigated: (a) the network structure of CPTSD symptom clusters according to the International Trauma Questionnaire to determine centrality (i.e., the most influential symptom cluster) and (b) the network structure of CPTSD symptom clusters and moral injury symptoms according to the Moral Injury Outcome Scale to determine bridge symptoms (i.e., the symptoms linking comorbid presentation of CPTSD and moral injury) within a clinical sample of veterans.



RESULTS: Emotional dysregulation, avoidance, and interpersonal difficulties were found to be most central in the CPTSD network, and interpersonal difficulties, negative self-concept, and emotional dysregulation were found to be the strongest bridge symptoms in the CPTSD and moral injury network.



CONCLUSIONS: The two networks suggest a key role of disturbance in self-organization symptoms in the presentation of CPTSD and its association with moral injury among treatment-seeking veterans. Despite the limitations of the present study, it offers an insightful starting point as the first network analysis study of CPTSD in treatment-seeking veterans as well as its association with moral injury. Implications in terms of points of intervention and further research are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

