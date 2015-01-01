Abstract

This study aims to assess the relationship between county-level fatal crash injuries and road environmental characteristics at all times of the day and during the rush and non-rush hour periods. We merged eleven-year (2010 - 2020) data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. The outcome variable was the county-level fatal crash injury counts. The predictor variables were measures of road types, junction types and work zone, and weather types. We tested the predictiveness of two nested negative binomial models and adjudged that a nested spatial negative binomial regression model outperformed the non-spatial negative binomial model. The median county crash mortality rates at all times of the day and during the rush and non-rush hour periods were 18.4, 7.7, and 10.4 per 100,000 population, respectively. Fatal crash injury rate ratios were significantly elevated on interstates and highways at all times of the day - rush and non-rush hour periods inclusive. Intersections, driveways, and ramps on highways were associated with elevated fatal crash injury rate ratios. Clusters of high fatal crash injury rates were observed in counties located in Montana, Nevada, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Nevada. The built and natural road environment factors are associated with county-level fatal crash injuries during the rush and non-rush hour periods. Understanding the association of road environment characteristics and the cluster distribution of fatal crash injuries may inform areas in need of focused intervention.

Language: en