Havârneanu GM, Petersen L, Arnold A, Carbon D, Görgen T. Appl. Ergon. 2022; 102: e103752.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.apergo.2022.103752

unavailable

This paper presents partial results from the Horizon2020 PROACTIVE project, following a set of literature reviews and surveys conducted with first responder organisations and rail security experts. Qualitative and quantitative data from two surveys are being presented. The results provide an overview of the CBRNe (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and explosive) preparedness and response capabilities of railway stakeholders and how these relate to a wider context represented by CBRNe first responders. The results highlight a set of challenges as well as five core skills that railway staff need to develop or improve: 1) understand the specific characteristics of the CBRNe threat, 2) develop basic response measures, 3) cooperate with authorities and train with specialised first responders, 4) improve public awareness about this threat, and 5) optimise crisis communication. In line with these, project PROACTIVE will further help update rail crisis management plans with practical recommendations concerning the CBRNe threat.


Capacity building; Emergency response; Rail security; Terrorism; Transport

