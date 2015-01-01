SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ritchie DT, Doyle C. Appl. Ergon. 2023; 108: e103947.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apergo.2022.103947

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Armed crime constitutes a significant number of offences in England. The associated healthcare burden forms 32% of the workload of London HEMS, requiring these clinicians to use body armour. Much research has explored the ergonomic impact of body armour in police and military populations however the impact on prehospital clinicians is not known. The aim of this study is to explore the perceptions of prehospital clinicians of wearing body armour.Focus groups were conducted until theoretical saturation was reached, utilising hermeneutic phenomenology.Problems with the comfort, safety, time, hygiene, coverage, and female fit of armour were identified. Clinicians feel hot in summer, time to respond to scenes is increased and the fit for females is poor.Consideration should be given to sourcing specific female-fit armour and to the interoperability with the rest of the protective clothing. A redesign of uniform could provide greater flexibility to mitigate some of the issues.


Language: en

Keywords

Body armour; Emergency medical services; Focus groups

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print