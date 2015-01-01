Abstract

Given there is no unifying theory or design guidance for workload transitions, this work investigated how visual attention allocation patterns could inform both topics, by understanding if scan-based eye tracking metrics could predict workload transition performance trends in a context-relevant domain. The eye movements of sixty Naval flight students were tracked as workload transitioned at a slow, medium, and fast pace in an unmanned aerial vehicle testbed. Four scan-based metrics were significant predictors across the different growth curve models of response time and accuracy. Stationary gaze entropy (a measure of how dispersed visual attention transitions are across tasks) was predictive across all three transition rates. The other three predictive scan-based metrics captured different aspects of visual attention, including its spread, directness, and duration. The findings specify several missing details in both theory and design guidance, which is unprecedented, and serves as a basis of future workload transition research.

Language: en