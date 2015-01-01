SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Mach S, Storozynski P, Halama J, Krems JF. Appl. Ergon. 2022; 105: e103855.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apergo.2022.103855

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Wearable devices are increasingly used for assessing physiological data. Industry 4.0 aims to achieve the real-time assessment of the workers' condition to adapt processes including the current mental workload. Mental workload can be assessed via physiological data. This paper researches the potential of wearable devices for mental workload assessment by utilizing heart rate and motion data collected with a smartwatch. A laboratory study was conducted with four levels of mental workload, ranging from none to high and during sitting and stepping activities. When sitting, a difference in the heart rate and motion data from the smartwatch was only found between no mental workload and any mental workload task. For the stepping condition, differences were found for the movement data. Based on these results, wearable devices could be useful in the future for detecting whether a mental demanding task is currently performed during low levels of physical activity.


Language: en
