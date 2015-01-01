SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Williams DD, Beschorner KE, Sturnieks DL, Lord SR, Pliner EM. Appl. Ergon. 2022; 104: e103794.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apergo.2022.103794

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Ladder falls from overreaching are a problem in older adults. Evidence suggests ladder use behavior to be dependent on interfacing user and environmental circumstances (i.e. situational factors). This study investigates the effects of situational factors (remaining debris, ladder position, time into task, hand dominant reach, reaching disposition) on reaching during a gutter clearing task on a ladder in 104 older adults. Reaching was quantified as the maximum lateral center of pressure (COP) displacement from the ladder's center. A reach was classified as an overreach when the COP displaced outside the ladder width, indicative of a ladder tip. Reaching disposition, remaining debris, ladder position, and the interaction of reaching disposition and remaining debris predicted 20% of the reaching variability during the ladder task. Overreaching was observed in 40% of participants accounting for 13% of all extended reaches (beyond ladder). This work can guide interventions on mitigating overreaching and improving ladder safety.


Language: en

Keywords

Decision making; Ladder falls; Reaching

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print