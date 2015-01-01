|
Shahini F, Zahabi M. Appl. Ergon. 2022; 104: e103824.
This study assessed the effects of different levels of automation and non-driving related tasks (NDRT) on driver performance and workload. A systematic literature review was conducted in March 2021 using Compendex, Google Scholar, Web of Science, and Scopus databases. Forty-five studies met the inclusion criteria. A meta-analysis was conducted and Cochrane risk of bias tool and Cochran's Q test were used to assess risk of bias and homogeneity of the effect sizes respectively.
Driver; Level of automation; Performance; Takeover; Workload