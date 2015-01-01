Abstract

Non-prescription cannabidiol (CBD) and medical marijuana (cannabis) currently do not have US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved prescribing information nor a dedicated resource to evaluate potential cannabinoid drug-drug interactions with other medications. The CANNabinoid Drug Interaction Review (CANN-DIR™) is a free web-based platform that has been developed to screen for potential drug-drug interactions from the perspective of how a cannabinoid delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD, or a combination of THC/CBD may affect the metabolism of another prescribed medication. CANN-DIR™ is based on FDA-approved prescribing information for the prescription cannabinoids (dronabinol, nabilone, nabiximols, and prescription CBD) and other FDA-approved prescribing information for medications sharing similar metabolic enzymes (e.g., the FDA "Drug Development and Drug Interactions: Table of Substrates, Inhibitors and Inducers"). The Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) was the source of drug-drug interaction information for the combined ∆9-THC & CBD product nabiximols (Sativex®). CANN-DIR™ provides an expeditious review of cannabinoid drug-drug interaction information, and also a platform from which the patient and health care provider can print out the search results to either initiate a conversation, or for the health care provider to provide a written information sheet to supplement their verbal discussion. Additionally, to more effectively reach a global audience, the end user of CANN-DIR™ has the ability to currently navigate and print results in any of the following ten languages: Chinese, English, French, German, Nepali, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, and Vietnamese.

