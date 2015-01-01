Abstract

Traffic accident data shows an upward trend. One of the contributing factors is the condition of the driver who is tired or sleepy due to decreased oxygen saturation in the blood (SpO2). If the oxygen saturation in the blood (SpO2) decreases, the oxygen supply to the brain also decreases, which causes the driver to feel tired or sleepy, even to shortness of breath. By using a pulse oximeter sensor mounted on the wrist, oxygen saturation in the blood (SpO2) can be detected. The results of the sensor readings are then sent using blue tooth technology to the microcontroller and displayed on the monitor. If the driver is tired or sleepy, there will be a warning that the driver should take a rest immediately. Based on the results of trials that have been carried out, the average error in measuring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) is 0.52%.

Language: en